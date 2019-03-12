Herantis Pharma Oyj: Herantis Pharma Plc Announces Positive Outcome of Directed Share Issue Raising EUR 5.8 Million

Herantis Pharma Plc

The Board of Directors of Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis" or "Company") has today decided on a directed share issue of 1.111.982 new shares in aggregate, at a per-share subscription price of EUR 5.20, to certain institutional investors and a limited number of investors other than qualified investors as well as to certain directors of the Company. The share issue was based on an authorization of the Company's Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders convening on 12 March 2019.

The share capital will not be increased. Instead, the entire subscription price of EUR 5,782,306.40 will be recorded in the invested unrestricted equity reserve of the Company. As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of shares in Herantis Pharma Plc will increase to 6,030,287 shares.

The proceeds of the offering will primarily be used towards financing the preparations for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies of CDNF and Lymfactin, for the preclinical development of a non-invasive CDNF, for strengthening the Company's capital structure, and for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors of Herantis.

"The additional support of long-term strategic institutional investors highlights the potential of our two development programs. It also enables us to achieve the near-term milestones that can further validate them", said Pekka Simula, CEO of Herantis. "The financing provides us with more stability to execute and drive value for our investors as we advance our clinical trials in Parkinson's disease and secondary lymphedema."

"With a better understanding for disease mechanisms, neurology including Parkinson's disease is now more ripe for not only symptomatic treatment but truly disease modifying therapies", said Mattias Häggblom, portfolio manager for Medica, Swedbank Robur's global healthcare fund. "We find Herantis' early data around CDNF very encouraging and look forward to support further clinical development to potentially bring this new treatment option to patients."

Swedbank Robur was the lead investor in the directed share issue.

The issued new shares will be registered in the Trade Register on or about 22 March 2019, as of which date the new shares will carry shareholder rights. The issued new shares will be traded on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North marketplace together with the old shares as of about 25 March 2019.

UB Securities Ltd acted as the sole lead manager of the share issue.

Share information of the Herantis Pharma Plc share after the registration of the new shares:

Trading Code: HRTIS

ISIN code: FI4000087861

List: First North Helsinki

Industry: Health Care

Number of Shares: 6,030,287

Share Capital: 80,000.00 euro

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine and unmet clinical needs. Our clinical stage assets CDNF and Lymfactin are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields. They both aim at breakthrough in the treatment of severe diseases: CDNF in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease; and Lymfactin in breast cancer associated lymphedema with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

