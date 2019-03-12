Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' Board of Directors decides about AGM Agenda 12-March-2019 / 17:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' Board of Directors decides about AGM Agenda 12.03.2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that on the 6th of March, 2019 PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors decides to include the following issues to Agenda of Annual General Meeting for 2018: 1) To include the following issues in the 2018 AGM Agenda suggested by of The Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), which holds more than 2 percent of the NCSP Group's voting shares: 1) Approval of the annual report; 2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements; 3) Approval of the distribution of profits for 2018; 4) Approval of the amount, terms of payment, and record date for payment of the 2018 dividend; 5) Approval of remuneration to Directors, to non-state employees in the amount established by the Company's internal documents; 6) Approval of remuneration to members of the Audit Commission, to non-state employees in the amount established by the Company's internal documents; 7) Election of the Board of Directors; 8) Election of the Audit Commission; 9) Approval of the auditor. 2) To accept suggestions of shareholders The Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), Transneft-Service LLC, PJSC Transneft and include the following candidates in the list of candidates for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting for 2018: From Rosimushchestvo: 1) Kuznetsov Lev Vladimirovich; 2) Yakovenko Vadim Vladimirovich. From Transneft-Service LLC: 1) Zhusupov Serik Dairovich; 2) Skvortsov Vyacheslav Mikhailovich; 3) Fedotov Roman Vladimirovich. From PJSC Transneft: 1) Grishanin Maksim Sergeevich; 2) Sharipov Rashid Ravelevich; 3) Sergey Andronov; 4) Skvortsov Vyacheslav Mikhailovich; 5) Kireev Sergey Georgievich; 6) Platonov Nikolai Valerievich And to include the following candidates in the list of candidates for election to Audit Commission at the Annual General Meeting for 2018: From Rosimushchestvo: 1) Kozhemyakin Nikita Valerievich. From Transneft-Service LLC: 1) Melnikov Nikolay Vitalevich. From PJSC Transneft: 1) Borodaenko Viktor Viktorovich; 2) Serdyuk Sergey Vladimirovich; 3) Kuzmin Andrei Alexandrovich. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover totaled 143.5 million tons in 2017. NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (PJSC NCSP), LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC (BSC LLC), and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: NOA TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 7791 EQS News ID: 786711 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 12, 2019 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)