TBC Bank is delighted to announce that its CEO, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, has won the Special Award for Responsible Capitalism in Adversity from the prestigious FIRST organisation a multidisciplinary international affairs organization, which aims to enhance dialogue between leaders in industry, finance and government.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze was nominated for the award by Sir Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank For Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award. Corporate social responsibility has always been one of our core values and is an integral part of TBC Bank's success story. Since TBC Bank's inception 26 years ago, we have always sought to provide sustainable returns to our shareholders, as well as support our customers, employees and the wider community to succeed," commented Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer.

Rupert Goodman, Chairman and Founder of FIRST, said: "Vakhtang Butskhrikidze's contribution to Responsible Capitalism in Georgia is to be applauded. Under his leadership, TBC Bank has always sought to provide sustainable returns for its shareholders, while creating challenging and rewarding careers for employees. Over the past nearly three decades, Mr Butskhrikidze has sought to preserve and promote Georgia's unique culture whilst enabling economic innovation. TBC Bank's support for important social projects including supporting young people through sports and the arts programmes creates grassroots opportunities that contribute to the sustainable development of the wider Georgian community."

About FIRST

FIRST is a multidisciplinary international affairs organisation. Founded by Rupert Goodman, it aims to enhance communication between leaders in industry, finance and government, worldwide and promote strategic dialogue. This is achieved via key channels: publishing, events, awards and cartographic services. FIRST is a winner of a PPA Award for Publishing Excellence and received the Queen's Award for Enterprise both in 2010 and 2013 in recognition of its success in international markets. More information can be found at www.firstmagazine.com.

About the Award for Responsible Capitalism

In 2000 FIRST instituted the Award for Responsible Capitalism to honour business leaders who have excelled in both commercial success and social responsibility. When making the Award, the Judges are looking for leaders who have consistently demonstrated social responsibility as an integral part of commercial success, examining in particular the manner in which their business interacts both with the environment and the communities in which they operate.

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.8% of loans and 41.2% of non-banking deposits as at 31 December 2018, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

