EQT Closes Fourth Infrastructure Fund at EUR 9 Billion - Strengthens Position as a Leading Global Infrastructure Investor

EQT Infrastructure IV holds first and final close at EUR 9 billion hard cap after six months of fundraising

Strong investor support for EQT's industrial approach to infrastructure investing

EQT Infrastructure IV has made two investments to date; Saur in France and Osmose Utilities Services in the US

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT today announced that EQT Infrastructure IV (the "Fund") held its first and final close at its hard cap of EUR 9 billion on March 12, 2019, after officially launching in September 2018. Demand from both existing and new investors was strong, with a majority of the commitments made by investors in the predecessor fund, EQT Infrastructure III, which closed at its EUR 4 billion hard cap in February 2017.

EQT Infrastructure IV will continue to follow the industrial approach to infrastructure investing that has been successfully applied by EQT Infrastructure since its inception in 2008. The Fund will invest in high-quality companies with infrastructure characteristics and strong value creation potential. EQT Infrastructure will leverage its global platform, proven governance model and growth-focused approach to drive performance. The Fund will be supported by a dedicated investment advisory team and EQT's extensive network of Industrial Advisors.

EQT Infrastructure IV will primarily pursue investment opportunities in Europe and North America and may opportunistically explore opportunities in Asia Pacific. The Fund has made two investments to date: Saur, a leading French drinking and waste water management company, and Osmose Utilities Services, a leading provider of critical inspection, maintenance and restoration services for utility and telecom infrastructure in the US.

Lennart Blecher, Deputy Managing Partner at EQT Partners (acting as exclusive investments advisors to the Fund), and Head of EQT Real Assets, commented: "EQT Infrastructure has a great track record of delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns to investors since the inception of the EQT Infrastructure platform more than 10 years ago. The successful fundraising of EQT Infrastructure IV confirms investors' trust in EQT and illustrates the continued demand for infrastructure investments in the Fund's core regions."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner of EQT Partners, added: "EQT Infrastructure IV marks another important milestone for EQT and manifests our position as a truly leading global investment firm. We are glad to welcome more than 40 new investors to EQT and excited about their trust in our responsible and growth-focused approach to investing."

The fundraising was led by the in-house Investor Relations team within EQT Partners. Jussi Saarinen, Partner and Head of Investor Relations, said: "We are pleased with the strong support demonstrated by existing and new investors and are very pleased with the high quality of the Fund's investor base."

EQT Infrastructure IV is backed by a global blue-chip investor base consisting of, among others, pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices. With the closing of the Fund, EQT has approximately EUR 14 billion in infrastructure assets under management.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Infrastructure IV

EQT Infrastructure IV is a EUR 9 billion fund that will seek to continue its historically successful strategy of investing in strong-performing infrastructure companies with the potential for significant value creation in sectors with suitable infrastructure characteristics and favorable market trends. The Fund will make primarily equity or equity related investments typically ranging between EUR 100 million and EUR 600 million where the Fund will either hold control or co-control positions or otherwise be capable of exercising a significant influence. The Fund will continue to invest in the core geographies of Europe and North America and may opportunistically explore opportunities in Asia Pacific. The Fund will primarily focus on making investments in the energy, transport & logistics, telecom, environmental and social infrastructure sectors.

The fundraising for EQT Infrastructure IV has now closed. Accordingly, the foregoing should in no way be treated as any form of offer or solicitation to subscribe for or make any commitments for or in respect of any securities or other interests or to engage in any other transaction.

This press release is translated into multiple languages for information purposes only. In case of a discrepancy, this version shall prevail.

CONTACT:

Lennart Blecher, Deputy Managing Partner at EQT Partners and Head of EQT Real Assets +41-44-266-68-00

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com +46-8-506-55-334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt-ab/r/eqt-closes-fourth-infrastructure-fund-at-eur-9-billion---strengthens-position-as-a-leading-global-in,c2761729

The following files are available for download: