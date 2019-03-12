sprite-preloader
Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 12

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

12th March 2019

RETIRAL OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Company announces that on the 12th March 2019, Mr. John Tyce retired from the Board of the Blue Planet Investment Trust plc. Mr. Tyce served as Chairman from 2005 to 2019 and the Board is grateful to him for the very considerable contribution he made to the Company over that period. They wish him well in his retirement.

For more information, please contact the following:

Email: info@blueplanet.eu

Telephone: 0845 527 7588

Web: www.blueplanet.eu


© 2019 PR Newswire