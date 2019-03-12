The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group AB (MTG) published on March 8, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on February 7, 2019, resolved on a distribution of shares in newly formed company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), whereby one (1) share of MTG will entitle its holder to one (1) share of NENT. The scheduled Ex-date is March 25, 2019. The trading of shares in NENT is expected to commence on March 28, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713701