Findit, Inc.: Findit App Currently in Beta Close to Launching

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation announces the upcoming launch of the revamped Findit App. Testing is currently being done in the New Findit App in Beta.

Findit is currently completing testing on the newly revamped Findit App that will soon be available for Android and IOS users. The App which is nearing its first phase of completion will be available worldwide for anyone with an IOS or Android device. Upon the launch of the newly revised App, certain features Findit, Inc. plans on including in the App will not be available with the first phase of the latest updates.

The following information describes features that will be available when the revised App is live. In addition to the description of the features that will be available, we have also included live links to posts that have been done from the APK file from the newly revised App on an Android device.

Here is a post done from the New Findit App currently in Beta. The post was created on a Samsung Galaxy S8 Active.

Posted from Samsung Galaxy. Title of Post: Farmers Market Folly Beach it's a Monday Night

Peter Tosto of Findit "While testing the newly revised Findit App, I have been able to show to do some posts in front of existing members and get their reactions. They are really excited that the posts can include pictures, video and a link to their website or anywhere they want to drive traffic. The other features they love is that the posts get pushed to the Findit website where Google, Yahoo and Bing can index the posts in their search engines, and the last thing is that people seeing the posts can share them to other social accounts they have. The client I showed this to yesterday emailed today to get his logins for about 10 clients that he manages their social media to get posting again in Findit."

Here is a link to the Findit Website where posts done in the Around-Charleston Vanity URL account display. The posts below with the exception of the last two have been done over the past week from the Findit App in Beta.

https://www.findit.com/around-charleston/RightNow

Follow the link and click on each image to see the variations of posts that were created. Some just have pictures, some have pictures and a video and some have pictures, a video and a link. All posts do require a description of the post. Posts can include as many photos as you want. Videos taken on the app are limited to 10 seconds. Videos pulled in from Youtube can be included in each post and have no limits on time.

Title of Post- About to get my sweat on at Charleston Power Yoga

Click in Image to See Post.

This post was done in the Around-Charleston account on the New Findit App in Beta. Around-Charleston is the Vanity URL. This post includes a photo taken through the App, a 10 second video shot on the Findit App and a link to the Charleston Power Yoga Venue. A description was also included, which is required for all posts done on the Findit.com website version of Findit as well as the new Findit App to be launched.

Title of Post- Although it looks very nice out the water is still cold

Click on Image to See Post from Findit App in beta.

This post was also done in the Around-Charleston account on the New Findit App in Beta. Around-Charleston is the Vanity URL. This post includes photos taken through the Findit App, a 10 second video shot on the Findit App. A description was also included, which is required for all posts done on the Findit.com website version of Findit as well as the new Findit App to be launched.

Once these posts are submitted to the App, they display in the Findit feed in the App and on the Findit.com website. By having the posts from the App pushed to the Findit website, visitors who see the post have the option to share it to other social sites they have accounts in.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Imagine the posts above are your posts, either for yourself or your business, your film, your school, or clinic or whatever it is you want people to see and know about. When someone clicks on your post, they see your pictures that you took or video that you uploaded. They have the option, from the same page they are already on, to share your content to their social sites. If you are posting content on social so that it can be seen and shared, imagine how many more people can see your content by starting your posts on Findit. It's so simple to use and can greatly benefit yourself, brand or business."

We are currently working with some of the popular social sites that include Facebook and Twitter to push posts from the Findit App out to Facebook and Twitter when posts are created at the discretion of the Findit member who created the post.

All posts that are displayed on the Findit website can also be crawled by outside search engines in addition to Findit, which includes Google, Yahoo and Bing.

KEEP READING….The App does have privacy settings that you can select when you do not want posts indexed in outside search engines and you want to limit who your posts are seen by on Findit.

Business Owners on Findit:

Anyone who has a business that is looking to increase their brand awareness along with increasing their search presence can and ought to post in Findit on a daily basis. By having a Findit account and doing posts daily, these posts can be seen and shared by visitors to Findit and get crawled and indexed in search engines which increases your search presence and often improves your ranking.

Best practices when doing posts:

Include a description of the specific post. You don't need to overdo a post, you should keep each post to a single topic so that search engines know exactly what that post is about. Include a Video when you can about the post. Either shoot a 10 second video or add one from Youtube. Include a picture or pictures when you can. Be sure to include a title and a a description for each picture in the spaces that Findit provides. When you do this, Google knows where to index this image in Google search under images. Include one link in the designated LINK tab. Do not include more than one link in each post. We provide a designated area for a link for each and every post.

Individuals on Findit:

Individuals can provide the same content sections in each and every post and reach more people with their messages, because Findit is an open platform and is not limited to only its members.

This means when people visit the website or download the Findit App they can see the content made available to everyone while not being required to join or login. The only people required to login would be those who want to post content, like content found on Findit or leave comments on posts.

The current Findit App is available top download in both Android and IOS. The new App is currently being tested in Android and will soon be available in Android and IOS.

Download the current Findit App for Android devices

Download the current Findit App for IOS devices

Findit members can make themselves easier to find be having a Vanity URL in Findit along with a screen name. The Vanity URL is the highest priority in search queries in Findit Search and they are priced at $7.95 each per year. You are not required to have a Vanity URL when you join Findit and you can join Findit free.

To join Findit, please visit Findit.com. To purchase Findit Vanity URL(s) please go to https://www.findit.com/Home/Keywords

The Findit App will assist so many individuals and business owners that are truly seeking to have their message and posts reach more people and increase and improve search results.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

