JPJ Group PLC Announces Completion of Sale of Mandalay

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Group"), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces today that further to the announcement of 19 February 2019, it has completed the sale of its Mandalay operating business to a subsidiary of 888 Holdings plc for £18 million. As previously outlined, £12 million of the cash consideration has been received by the Group on completion, with the remaining £6 million to be paid in September 2019.

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

