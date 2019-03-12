A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand and supply analysis study for a CPG company. The study highlights how the client was able to accurately manage product demand and fulfill customer requirements seamlessly. Also, the study explains how our demand and supply analysis solutions helped the client to improve return on inventory assets, reduce excess inventory, and meet delivery deadlines.

Mismatch in demand and supply planning can result in excessive inventory costs. With the right process in place, businesses can proactively match supply with demand and execute new plans with minimal disruptions. This compels the companies in the CPG industry to develop new strategies to manage supply-demand planning. Infiniti's demand and supply analysis solutions help companies to synchronize supply and demand, increase flexibility, and reduce variability.

The business challenge:The client, a leading CPG company in South America was facing predicaments in effective supply and demand planning. With major competitors' moving towards direct-to-consumer models, the client, who continued to sell through retailers and distributors, faced challenges in improving customer experience for end-users. By leveraging our demand and supply analysis solution, they wanted to accurately manage product demand to achieve a significant reduction in unfilled orders.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Demand and supply analysis solutions can help companies to reduce excess inventory and match supply with demand proactively."

The solution offered:With the aid of Infiniti's demand and supply analysis solution, the client was able to make smarter decisions about inventory and production. Also, our solutions helped them to respond to the dynamic market demands and focus on customer-centric metrics. This further helped them to improve adaptability to demand volatility, achieve a 13% reduction on unfilled orders, and realize an annual savings of over 27%.

Infiniti's demand and supply analysis solutions helped the client to:

Match supply with demand proactively

Synchronize supply and demand

Infiniti's demand and supply analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving return on inventory assets

Meeting customer requirements

