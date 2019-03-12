PyroGenesis Canada Inc: PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. (TSX-V: PYR.V) will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City. PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. will be presenting at 10:30am on April 1st.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com)

SPONSORS

Regal Consulting

MSK

Proactive Investors

Marcum

Irth Communications

MZ Group

CoreIR

PCG Advisory

ICR

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.springinvestorsummit.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: PyroGenesis Canada, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538742/PyroGenesis-Canada-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-April-1st-and-2nd-in-New-York-City-at-the-Essex-House