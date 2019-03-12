Upon request by the issuer, long names and short names for instruments issued by Swedbank AB will change, please see below information. The change will be valid as of March 13, 2019. ISIN code will remain unchanged. Unchanged ISIN: SE0012115673 Unchanged Orderbook ID: 165669 New Short Name/Short Symbol: BEARSP500X15SW4 New Long Name/Long Symbol: BEAR SP500 X15 SW 4 For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB