BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Director Declaration



BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Craig Cleland, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc with effect from 7 January 2019.

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



12 March 2019



