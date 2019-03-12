BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 12
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Director Declaration
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Craig Cleland, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc with effect from 7 January 2019.
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
12 March 2019
