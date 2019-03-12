sprite-preloader
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting Of FY 2019 Second Quarter Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK: DEWY) announced that its financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, ending December 31st, 2018, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation
James Ciabattoni, 201-337-4700, x114

SOURCE: The Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538749/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-Of-FY-2019-Second-Quarter-Financial-Statements


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE