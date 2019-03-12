Cryotech Nordic Announces Equity Offering Raise To Enable Global Scaling And Explosive Growth Of Its Cryotherapy Business

HELSINKI, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryotherapy innovators Cryotech Nordic (CTN) has today announced it will be launching a tokenised equity fundraise in partnership with the global investment platform, TokenMarket. The partnership will see TokenMarket carry out a tokenised equity offering of CTN shares by digitising its assets and placing them on the blockchain.

CTN is pioneering the way in which cryotherapy chambers and localised cryotherapy can be accessed by everyone. Its groundbreaking technology pivots from using difficulty sourced nitrogen gasses and expensive liquid nitrogen chambers, to a more cost efficient electricity powered solution to make its product accessible to the retail market.

The team powering CTN have over one hundred years of combined experience in engineering and creating innovative cutting edge high tech solutions. CTN will now seek to raise funds in order to scale the business globally by investing in production technology, marketing and distribution. This will allow for the business to further provide consumers with global access to affordable, environmentally-friendly and advanced cryotherapy.

"Having successfully created our own technology and made ourselves a forerunner in this rapidly expanding space, Cryotech Nordic now wants to offer investors access to our growing business" - Dr. Timo Kylmälä, M.D. Ph.D, Cryotech Nordic Medical Director, stated.

Member of the board and CMO, Mr. Jean-Patrick Martins elaborated, "By carrying out an equity raise on TokenMarket's platform, we want to give all types of investors an opportunity to invest in an industry that hasn't been accessible until now."

CTN has also developed a set of unique cryotherapy systems for the treatment of dogs and horses. These products were rolled out last year, and have now seen an increase in visibility and demand in the global markets.

The cryotherapy phenomenon has influenced a current $2.5 billion market which is set to reach a global market value of $5.6 billion by 2024. The CTN Cryo°Cabin which involves super cooled vaporised gas circulated inside the cabin that has proven to heal and treat ailments such as tissue damage, inflammation, pain and variety of skin disorders. This particular treatment has received praise amongst athletes such as LeBron James, Conor McGregor, Max Verstappen, Novak Djokovic and many more. In addition to top athletes CTN Cryo°Cabins are used by NHL and NFL teams in the US.

Having gained acceptance to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Regulatory

Sandbox in July 2018, TokenMarket will be ensuring that CTN's equity raise is compliant and executed using its best-in-class blockchain technology. Ransu Salovaara, TokenMarket CEO, commented:

"Cryotherapy is very exciting and currently growing at a rapid rate amongst athletes, professional training centres, and the healthcare institutions. However, this type of healthcare investment and treatment is currently unavailable for the average person to fund and purchase in the retail market. Working alongside Cryotech Nordic, we are ensuring that advocates of cryotherapy and interested investors are able to come in at an early stage; democratising an investment opportunity they otherwise would not have had through a traditional route to market."

Cryotech Nordic is a high tech manufacturer that focuses on innovative cryotherapy systems and solutions. CTN focuses on non-surgical health and wellness solutions for both professionals and private users. CTN is constantly expanding its export market and currently exporting to over 30 countries worldwide.

TokenMarket is an established leader in European token offerings and a global investment platform allowing users to research, invest and trade in innovative Startups and growth companies. With offices in London, Gibraltar, Helsinki, Malta and Singapore, TokenMarket has assisted over 30 of the most innovative blockchain companies in raising over £240m since 2017, issuing digital assets to over 250,000 unique investors.

