Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

Director Declaration

12 March 2019

In accordance with requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces the appointment of Jill May as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 12 March 2019.

Jill May is an external member of the Prudential Regulation Committee of the Bank of England and is also a non-executive Director of Sirius Real Estate Limited, JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc, Ruffer Investment Company, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales ( ICAEW).Jill May was a non-executive director of the CMA from its inception in 2013 until October 2016. Prior to this she spent 25 years in investment banking, 13 years in mergers and acquisitions with SG Warburg & Co. Ltd. and 12 years at UBS AG.

There is no additional information regarding Jill May that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745436