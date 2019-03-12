Edison Investment Research - Mining - Pan African Resources: Pan African's (PAF) earnings and output in H1 were consistent with our prior FY19 expectations, with a 54.2% increase in gold produced from continuing operations and a 23.1% decline in AISC combining to result in a 116.7% increase in EPS in GBP. Compared with H218, there were substantial cost improvements at Barberton, the Barberton Tailings Retreatment Project (BTRP) and the Evander Tailings Retreatment Project (ETRP). Most encouragingly, unit working costs at Elikhulu were 4.3% lower than our long-term projections and a similar performance in FY20 will propel EPS to closer to c 2p/share.ISIN: GB0004300496

