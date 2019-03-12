Growth driven by innovation strategy

"With its involvement in the demerger process with PSB Industries and its market listing, 2018 was an unusual, structuring year for Baikowski. The Group, with solid economic performances on markets where its innovative offer has the most impact, is entering an exciting new phase alongside all its employees, clients and longstanding shareholders."

Benoît GRENOT CEO

Consolidated figures (in millions of euros) 2018* 2017 Variation Revenue 42.2 39.5 +6.9% EBITA (Operating income before goodwill and application of equity method) 5.5 5.1 +9.2% as of revenue 13.1% 12.9% EBIT (Operating income) 6.3 5.7 +10.5% Net income (group share) 4.5 4.2 +5.2%

*Audit status of the 2018 annual accounts: the auditing of the accounts has been completed and the statutory auditors' report is being prepared.

Consolidated revenue for the 2018 financial year amounted to €42.2M, up 6.9%. EBITA was of €5.5M, up 9.2%, and EBIT was at +10.5%. The group's share of net income reached €4.5M, up 5.2% compared with 2017. Equity amounted to €29.8M with net debt of €9.6M, allowing the Group to post strong financial ratios.

With a new roadmap introduced within the framework of its IPO (December 2018), the Group has what it needs to put forward its development-through-innovation strategy on high-tech markets.

At the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 15, 2019, the Board of Directors will propose that no dividends be paid for the 2018 financial year.

Next important date: presentation of the 2018 annual results to analysts on 10 April 2019

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and ceria for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, telephone, microelectronic, automotive, defense and medical industries. In 2017, Baikowski achieved revenue of €40 million.

