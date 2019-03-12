sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

Capita plc - Response to Press Report

PR Newswire

London, March 12

Capita plc (Capita) confirms that, following media speculation, several weeks ago Capita received an unsolicited offer for its travel businesses from Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTM).

Given the stage of discussions, which are ongoing, there is no certainty that the disposal will complete or of the transaction consideration.

Further announcements will be made if appropriate.

ENDS

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information:

Capita
Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations T +44 (0) 20 7654 0220
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations Director T +44 (0) 20 7654 2281
IRteam@capita.co.uk

Press enquiries
Powerscourt
Victoria Palmer-Moore T +44 (0) 20 72501446

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.

Capita is a leading provider of technology enabled business services, operating across five key markets: Software; People Solutions; Customer Management; IT Services and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise, talent and technology to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com


