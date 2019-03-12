Completion of Sale of Mandalay

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Group"), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces today that further to the announcement of 19 February 2019, it has completed the sale of its Mandalay operating business to a subsidiary of 888 Holdings plc for £18 million. As previously outlined, £12 million of the cash consideration has been received by the Group on completion, with the remaining £6 million to be paid in September 2019.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy ( www.jackpotjoy.com ), Starspins ( www.starspins.com ), Botemania ( www.botemania.es ), Vera&John ( www.verajohn.com ), and InterCasino ( www.intercasino.com ) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com .

