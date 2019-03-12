Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Director Declaration

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 41996)

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

12 March 2019

Directors Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, Ruffer Investment Company Limited advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 12 March 2019, Jill May is appointed a non-executive director of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

