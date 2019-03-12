Effisoft USA: The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group Appoints Christel Thorson Vice President of Sales, North America

PARIS, FRANCE and CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group is pleased to welcome Christel Thorson as Vice President of Sales for North America.

Christel Thorson has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry. She began her career in global business with major brokers such as Aon and Sedgwick. Christel Thorson spent the last 12 years in the IT sector, in charge of sales of reinsurance software at msg global solutions Inc.

Christel Thorson brings her outstanding knowledge and experience in insurance and reinsurance to the Group. She will help to fulfill the Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group's stake to create a major global InsureTech company, as she will be responsible for sales and expansion in North America for Prima Solution-Effisoft's WebXL reinsurance software and services.

Christel Thorson, Vice President of Sales for North America

"I am very pleased to join the Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group, a major player in this industry. Having tracked the rapid growth of Effisoft for years, I am well aware of the company's commitment to customer service and to developing leading IT solutions for the reinsurance industry. I look forward to contributing to future successes within this extremely talented and innovative organization and this genuinely great team," Thorson said.

"We are very excited to welcome a proven sales leader to the Prima Solutions-Effisoft team. Christel's vast experience and connections within the industry will allow us to continue our rapid expansion and growth in the North American reinsurance market," stated Gregory Moliner, CEO of the Effisoft's American subsidiary.

The consolidated group has more than 300 employees across the globe, servicing more than 300 customers across 5 continents. This nomination strengthens the position of the group in North America, as part of the continuing growth strategy of the Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group, following the merger of the 2 entities in December, 2018.

About The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group

The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group is a global InsureTech Group which designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

It covers all business processes: life and health insurance (group and individual), non-life, reinsurance, regulatory compliance and business intelligence, including predictive simulations and actuarial calculations.

With more than 300 customers and a worldwide network of partners, Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group enables insurance companies to accelerate their digital transformation, thanks to its highly configurable and scalable web software platform available in the cloud.

