1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held in Vancouver.

During the Meeting, the following matters put forth as outlined in the Management Information Circular were approved:

Receiving the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2018 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon;



Appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2018 and authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;



Determining the number of directors to be elected to the board at Six (6); and



Electing directors.

Messrs. Brayden Sutton, Cam Watt, Rick Skeith, Brian Farrell, Chris Rebentisch, and Andrew Richards were re-elected as directors of the Company.

In addition, following a motion made from the floor, an ordinary resolution was approved altering the Company's articles such that a quorum shall be present at a shareholder meeting if shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least 10% of the voting rights attached shares entitled to be voted at the meeting are present in person or represented by proxy.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of both Alternative Medicine Association and Infused MFG. and 100% of Spire Global Strategy.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

