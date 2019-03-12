Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces that company executives are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami. Presentation takes place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time). John Higgins, CEO will attend for Ligand.

31 st Annual Roth Conference in Laguna Niguel, California. Presentation takes place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Matt Foehr, COO and Matt Korenberg, CFO will attend for Ligand.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference in London. Conference takes place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. John Higgins, CEO will attend for Ligand.

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis. Conference takes place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with one-on-one meetings only. John Higgins, CEO, Matt Foehr, COO and Matt Korenberg, CFO will attend for Ligand.

A live webcast of the Barclays and Roth conference presentations will be available on Ligand's website at www.ligand.com. A replay of the presentations will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand's Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. OmniAb is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono-and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.

