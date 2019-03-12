Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (the "Company") announced today that its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019, are available on the Company's website, www.pacificdrilling.com, in the "SEC Filings" subsection of the "Investor Relations" section. Shareholders may also request a free hard copy of the filing, which includes the Company's complete 2018 audited financial statements, by emailing Investor@pacificdrilling.com or by dialing +1 832-255-0600.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

