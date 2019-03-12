Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London, England, on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. GMT (9:05 a.m. ET). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive's well-known brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 24,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company's operating model is the Fortive Business System.

