Biedermann Motech, the leader in polyaxial screw innovation for spine and extremities, today announced the further expansion of its product portfolio of advanced fracture fixation solutions. Biedermann Motech will launch the Distal Radius 2.0 Plating System and the MDS Injection Screw at AAOS in Las Vegas, March 13-15, 2019.

All Biedermann Motech fracture fixation solutions feature proprietary Next Generation Polyaxial Locking Technology enabling:

40° Polyaxial locking

Strong and consistent locking at every angle

Ability to compress with every screw before locking

Prevention of screw back-out

All titanium, low profile, compliant construct

The Distal Radius 2.0 Plating System is designed as a completely flush, low profile construct, to minimize tendon irritation and includes 45° polyaxial locking, as well as 2.0mm screws and 1.8mm pegs distally. The unique 360° Feature allows for optimized plate positioning by allowing proximal, distal, as well as medial and lateral translation.

The MDS Injection Screw is the first and only polyaxial locking injection screw that is cleared for use in the United States. It is designed to be utilized through the MDS Humeral Plating Systems, to deliver injectable bone void fillers to a surgical site to improve fixation in osteoporotic and other complex fractures.

"Our new Distal Radius 2.0 Plating System offers versatile and novel options for fracture reduction and fixation, that were not available before," said Markku Biedermann, Chairman of Biedermann Motech, Inc. "By adding the MDS Injection Screw to our MDS Humeral Plating Systems we can now offer surgeons an additional option when treating these challenging fractures. We are very excited about the addition of both systems to our existing product portfolio as we believe that next generation implant systems will enable advanced fracture treatment."

Biedermann Motech will showcase the complete MDS Plating System platform at the upcoming AAOS show in Las Vegas, March 13-15, 2019 at booth 6024. There will be surgeon presentations on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 A.M. with Surena Namdari, MD and E. Scott Paxton, MD discussing the clinical benefits of the MDS Injection Screw in combination with the MDS Proximal Humerus Locking Plate.

About Biedermann Motech

Biedermann Motech is a mid-sized, family owned group of companies with headquarters in Germany (Villingen-Schwenningen) and the USA (Miami). Since 1916 we have been working in synergy with world-class surgeons to solve significant clinical challenges through the development of next generation technology. Our core competency is the development, production, and distribution of innovative implants and instruments for spinal and extremity surgery. We research, develop, manufacture and distribute high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes.

