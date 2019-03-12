12 March 2019

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 11 March 2019, as noted below, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 343,727 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 109,851 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of interests in a contribution trust that holds Ordinary Shares for the benefit of the officer c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $21.58 Volume No. of Shares: 11,852.1951 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 11 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dianne Ralston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 74,415 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Justin Rounce 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 63,784 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Arnaud Pieton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President of Subsea b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 46,066 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Agnieszka Kmieciak 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President of People Culture b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 29,234 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Alabaster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President of Surface b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 30,120 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Barry Glickman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President of Engineering, Manufacturing and Supply Chain b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 46,066 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President of Onshore/Offshore b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of employee stock options (right to buy) that will vest on 8 March 2022 with an exercise price of $20.98 c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $20.98 option exercise price Volume No. of Shares: 46,066 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 8 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005943/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc