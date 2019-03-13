Power Output of Jinergy HJT Module Breaks 450W

PENANG, Malaysia, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12th, Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd ("Jinergy"), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, was invited to speak at PV CellTech 2019, organized by PV Tech, one of the influential media in the PV industry.

In the speech entitled Mass Production Technology of Heterojunction Solar Modules, Dr. Yang mentioned that, following Moore's Law, the cost of PV power generation will drop significantly and the market size will grow accordingly. Among all ultra-high efficiency technologies, HJT with its distinctive advantages such as fewer and simpler processes, no LID/PID, low temperature coefficient, is the most promising to become the next generation mainstream technology. Effective energy yield of Jinergy's HJT bifacial modules is about 44% higher than that of regular poly modules.

According to Dr. Liyou Yang, currently, Jinergy's HJT cell average mass production efficiency has reached 23.79%, and the efficiency of new experimental cells has reached 24.73%. Power output of the JNHM72 champion module has reached 452.5W. According to data from Jinergy's experimental power station, taking the same installation area, Jinergy's HJT module power generation is 50%-70% higher compared to regular ones with a tracking system.

Jinergy is one of the first PV manufacturers to commercialize HJT modules in China. Jinergy's HJT module received the first new IEC certificate in the world and was listed in DEWA and JPAC.

"Confronting energy restructuring and FiT reduction, bifacial ultra-high HJT technology is the ideal solution to further reduce LCOE, the widely used standard to evaluate investment of PV power stations. Being newly added to the BNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer list, Jinergy will continue to invest in R&D for cutting-edge technologies and contribute to the global renewable energy market with the most advanced and reliable products," Dr. Yang said.

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

