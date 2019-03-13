Bo Shen



Dallas, TX and Hong Kong (TOKEN2049), Mar 13, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hedera Hashgraph, a next-generation public ledger designed to have highly diversified governance and the most distributed consensus at scale, has appointed Bo Shen, General Partner of Fenbushi Capital, as a strategic advisor.Founded in 2015 by Shen, Fenbushi is the first China-based venture capital firm that exclusively invests in distributed ledger-enabled companies. Shen is a veteran of the traditional financial industry, accumulating years of senior management experience in brokerages, hedge funds and investment banks. He also previously co-founded Invictus Innovations Inc, the team behind BitShares."Hedera Hashgraph is the next evolution of everything we've hoped distributed ledger technology could be," said Shen. "It delivers the speed, security and reliability required for both enterprises and every day consumers to adopt and embrace decentralized business models. With the recent announcement of the first tranche of Council members, representing some of the most reputable global brands, Hedera continues to demonstrate its commitment to being enterprise-ready for mission-critical applications. I'm excited to help champion Hedera's growth and adoption of the technology within the APAC region.""Mr. Shen brings a wealth of experience and relationships in the distributed ledger technology industry," said Edgar Seah, Head of APAC, Hedera. "We are excited and honored to have him join our board of advisors as we move into this next phase of our development."Shen's appointment follows growing momentum for Hedera's hashgraph technology, and a keen focus for Hedera on the APAC region. Hedera recently unveiled its first set of Hedera Governing Council members - Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, Magazine Luiza, Nomura Holdings, Inc., and Swisscom Blockchain AG - at Hedera's first Annual Assembly in Seoul, South Korea.The Hedera mainnet officially went live, and the platform's hbar coins were generated, in August 2018. During the initial phase of Hedera's community testing program, 5,000 users created accounts and tested the platform's cryptocurrency services, and hundreds of developers began to test and build applications on testnets. Hedera will next launch phase two of the community testing program, opening the network to significantly more developers and users to create accounts and test the smart contract and file service components of the Hedera platform. After testing programs are complete, Hedera expects to open access to the beta version of the network so that anyone can sign up for a Hedera account, use the network, and develop applications on the platform."We are seeing strong interest in Hedera from APAC-based organizations, and we continue to grow our regional presence and extend access to developers keen to build on top of the industry's leading distributed ledger platform," said Seah. "We are extremely excited about the range of applications that will leverage our technology and catalyze entirely new classes of uses for distributed ledgers as well as new business models."About HederaHedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of Hedera. For more information, visit https://www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hashgraph, or Discord at https://www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://www.hedera.com/whitepaper.For Media EnquiriesZenobia GodschalkE: pr@hashgraph.comT: 1.833.794.7537 x 717Source: Hedera Hashgraph, LLCCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.