

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)



Aileron is a clinical-stage company developing therapies to treat cancer and other diseases.



Gained 51.43% to close Tuesday's (Mar.12) trading at $2.12.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase IIa expansion of ALRN-6924 as monotherapy in cohorts of patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma is underway. Interim data reported last December were promising. -- A phase IIa expansion cohort of ALRN-6924 in combination with Pfizer's IBRANCE in cancer patients with MDM2-amplified solid tumors is ongoing. Preliminary data from this trial is expected in the second half of 2019. -- A phase I and phase Ib open-label, multi-center dose-escalation trials of ALRN-6924 as a monotherapy and in combination with cytosine arabinoside (Ara-C) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) who failed hypomethylating agents are ongoing. Interim data reported last December were promising.



2.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)



ENDRA is developing a next-generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) system that will help clinicians to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor a variety of therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The first TAEUS application is focusing on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.



Gained 38.95% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.64.



News: A comprehensive update on the feasibility study of TAEUS clinical system targeting NAFLD, being conducted in collaboration with Robarts Research Institute in London, Canada, is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- The Company expects to file for device CE Mark for the TAEUS clinical system in the first half of 2019.



2. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company.



Gained 24.08% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.38.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A pivotal study of Varlitinib in second-line biliary tract cancer, dubbed TreeTopp, is underway. The topline data from this study is expected in the second half of 2019. -- A single-arm study of Varlitinib in second-line biliary tract cancer in China is ongoing and data readout is expected after the TreeTopp study. -- A phase II study of ASLAN003 in acute myeloid leukemia is underway. -- A phase I study of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis is ongoing.



4. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)



Gained 20.31% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.85.



News: No news



Recent event:



On March 7, the Company acquired an exclusive license to intellectual property from the Regents of the University of California to potential disease-modifying Parkinson's disease therapy created at the University of California, Los Angeles.



The new program will be known as SLS-007, and in preclinical studies, the compound has shown evidence of slowing progression of the disease - an early sign of disease-modifying potential in Parkinson's disease.



5. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)



Jounce Therapeutics is a clinical stage company developing novel cancer immunotherapies.



Gained 18.58% to close Tuesday's trading at $6.51.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's lead product candidate is Vopratelimab, formerly called JTX-2011, in phase II portion of Phase 1/2 trial in patients with solid tumors in both monotherapy and combination settings, dubbed ICONIC. -- A phase I dose escalation clinical study of JTX-4014 in adult subjects with advanced refractory solid tumor malignancies is underway. -- A phase I trial of the Company's first tumor-associated macrophage candidate, JTX-8064, is expected to be initiated later this year.



6. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)



Gained 17.48% to close Tuesday's trading at $9.34.



News: No news



Recent event:



On March 5, the Company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.



Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 widened to $19.3 million or $0.69 per share from $9.3 million or $0.36 per share for the same period in 2017. Net product sales for DOPTELET were $2.8 million in the recent fourth quarter compared to nil in the prior year quarter.



DOPTELET indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure received FDA approval last May, and was launched on June 4, 2018.



Near-term Catalyst:



The supplemental New Drug Application for DOPTELET for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia is under FDA review, with a decision expected on June 30, 2019.



7. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)



Gained 16.86% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.13.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Data from phase I dose escalation study of XMT-1536 for the treatment of NaPi2b-expressing cancers is expected in the second quarter of 2019.



8. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)



Stemline Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oncology therapeutics.



Gained 16.83% to close Tuesday's trading at $12.91.



News: The Company has in-licensed worldwide rights to novel selective RET Inhibitor, SL-1001, from CRT Pioneer Fund LP, thereby expanding its oncology pipeline.



SL-1001 is a preclinical compound and is expected to enter the clinic in 2020.



The Company has 1 FDA-approved drug ELZONRIS - for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, two years or older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).



ELZONRIS is also being evaluated in clinical trials in additional indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX