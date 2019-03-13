



Boston & Tokyo, Mar 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Kitewheel, the leading provider of customer journey orchestration, announced today a partnership with Superdrive Japan, a specialist revenue-marketing consulting practice and Kitewheel's first certified implementation and sales partner dedicated to the Asia Pacific market. The partnership is rooted in the joint success from a year of delivering advanced, real-time customer journey orchestration for a global enterprise client in Tokyo.Superdrive's strategic marketing expertise has enabled clients across a wide variety of industries to connect digital and physical channels to improve marketing impact. The addition of Kitewheel's decisioning capabilities and journey management platform now empowers Superdrive clients to deliver more personalized experiences for their individual customers."Putting contextual personalization at the center of marketing delivers substantial and sustainable growth with increased throughput rates, incremental sales, and customer retention. This partnership with Kitewheel enables better access to real-time data and insights which allows us to shape messaging from omni-channel customer signals to deliver this," said Sam Cassels, Founder and CEO of Superdrive.As a certified partner, Superdrive Japan's team has been trained in Kitewheel's journey orchestration best practices and system configuration know-how. This knowledge has been critical to supporting the rapid and successful migration of a major Japanese enterprise's customer base to a new product portfolio. Kitewheel and Superdrive executed a multi-channel customer onboarding and engagement program that drove immediate results, increasing conversion by 75%, and now leading to expansion across other business initiatives."One of the great things about Kitewheel's Customer Journey Hub is its flexibility, enabling us to quickly integrate a multitude of channels and deliver superior results in weeks rather than months. With partners like Superdrive we can now do this in new markets like Japan," said Mark Smith, President of Kitewheel. "We're very excited to be working with Superdrive and their client base to power superior customer journeys, and look forward to other opportunities in the Asia Pacific region."To learn more about Kitewheel's industry-leading Customer Journey Hub, see https://kitewheel.com/customer-journey-hub/.To see how Superdrive engages audiences to drive revenue with modern marketing solutions, see https://www.superdrive.io/.About KitewheelKitewheel, the leader in omnichannel journey management, empowers today's global brands through customer journey analytics and orchestration. Kitewheel's Customer Journey Hub helps enterprise brands plan and deliver real-time journeys and personalized experiences across all customer interaction channels and systems - websites, social networks, paid media, call centers, mobile apps and much more. Kitewheel serves its global partner and client base from offices in Boston, New York City and London.For more information, please visit www.kitewheel.com and follow Kitewheel on Twitter and LinkedInAbout SuperdriveTURNING DATA INTO PEOPLE CONNECTING WITH YOUR BRAND. We make it easy for you to tap into the massive amount of client, product and market-related data to uncover previously hidden insights, to create predictive models, and ultimately to automate your business with intelligent applications that drive business outcomes. With leading subject matter and certified platform experts, we completely understand the ins-and-outs of some of the world's leading marketing and advertising technologies. Superdrive are official partners of Kitewheel, Marketo and Gigya with offices in Singapore and Tokyo.Please visit www.superdrive.io or contact us at info@superdrive.io.SOURCE: Superdrive K.K.Source: SuperdriveCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.