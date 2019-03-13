Fraport Traffic Figures - February 2019: Positive Trend Continues

Passenger traffic rises at FRA and Group airports worldwide
FRANKFURT, Germany, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - In February 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 4.5 million passengers - an increase of 4.3 percent year-on-year. During the first two months of the year, FRA achieved passenger growth of 3.3 percent.
Aircraft movements climbed by 4.7 percent to 36,849 takeoffs and landings in in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.6 percent to almost 2.3 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown in global trade, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted by 3.4 percent to 161,366 metric tons.
Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio continued their positive performance in February 2019. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 105,470 passengers, a gain of 6.3 percent. In Brazil, combined traffic at Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) airports increased by 15.8 percent to 1.2 million passengers.
Fraport's Greek regional airports recorded overall growth of 13.6 percent to 588,433 passengers. The busiest airports included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 368,119 passengers (up 24.2 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 47,661 passengers (up 19.6 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 46,331 passengers (down 13.0 percent).
In Peru, Lima Airport (LIM) saw traffic grow by 4.6 percent to some 1.8 million passengers. The two Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), combined, recorded a slight gain of 0.9 percent to 61,580 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 766,068 passengers, up 10.4 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, grew by 13.5 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China advanced by 6.8 percent to 3.7 million passengers.
Fraport Traffic Figures
February 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
February 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
4,554,060
4.3
158,862
-2.6
36,849
4.7
9,206,012
3.3
320,328
-2.8
74,525
3.5
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
105,470
6.3
922
-0.9
2,417
9.2
208,995
4.7
1,899
-2.4
4,926
5.3
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,223,980
15.8
6,267
5.2
10,744
6.6
2,697,480
13.4
12,784
8.6
23,394
7.0
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
562,510
27.5
3,332
7.6
4,619
17.5
1,307,815
24.0
6,961
11.2
10,784
21.3
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
661,470
7.3
2,935
2.6
6,125
-0.4
1,389,665
4.9
5,823
5.5
12,610
-2.8
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
588,433
13.6
550
0.3
6,119
13.3
1,206,362
12.9
1,121
10.5
12,948
14.0
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
446,598
15.8
425
0.2
4,172
13.6
919,952
15.6
873
26.8
8,838
14.2
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
19,930
9.0
14
-6.7
320
-8.0
40,503
6.9
28
79.7
649
-11.3
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
47,661
19.6
43
48.6
428
44.6
98,610
18.7
70
30.3
927
53.5
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
3,108
52.7
0
-100.0
92
22.7
6,201
57.9
0
-1.6
200
28.2
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
4,651
-82.4
7
> 100.0
94
-67.4
12,322
-79.1
15
> 100.0
227
-66.1
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
265
33.2
0
n.a.
56
-17.6
535
1.3
0
n.a.
114
-14.9
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
368,119
24.2
360
-4.5
3,090
24.4
756,427
24.8
757
23.4
6,531
25.4
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
2,864
7.8
2
> 100.0
92
-19.3
5,354
-1.8
3
> 100.0
190
-18.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
141,835
7.4
125
0.6
1,947
12.8
286,410
5.1
248
-23.9
4,110
13.6
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
6,902
24.3
4
> 100.0
121
0.8
13,468
58.0
6
> 100.0
266
34.3
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
915
-0.9
0
n.a.
38
-5.0
1,754
-2.3
0
n.a.
78
-4.9
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
38,324
25.8
11
12.7
375
38.9
72,252
18.7
21
4.8
729
27.4
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
16,995
22.4
21
3.7
296
3.5
34,828
11.5
40
6.4
650
7.4
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
21,987
15.0
26
-8.4
417
48.9
45,453
15.6
56
-12.7
893
47.4
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
46,331
-13.0
47
4.7
446
-14.4
97,168
-13.2
92
-43.9
962
-13.4
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
10,381
16.9
17
-16.1
254
21.5
21,487
14.3
34
-15.7
532
19.6
LIM
Lima
Peru
70.01
1,789,855
4.6
17,726
0.7
14,623
-0.6
3,701,067
4.5
41,582
-2.2
30,350
-2.8
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
61,580
0.9
465
-38.7
630
-5.4
129,504
-3.3
956
-41.0
1,310
-10.7
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
10,565
7.8
453
-39.7
161
9.5
21,622
-5.4
937
-41.7
328
-4.1
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
51,015
-0.4
12
67.3
469
-9.6
107,882
-2.9
19
59.4
982
-12.7
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
766,068
10.4
n.a.
n.a.
5,583
14.1
1,643,229
10.0
n.a.
n.a.
12,109
17.2
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,082,934
13.5
n.a.
n.a.
11,054
10.0
2,313,084
13.8
n.a.
n.a.
23,464
9.8
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,735,357
6.8
15,327
-10.1
26,259
3.9
7,503,006
10.3
44,585
4.7
54,602
7.4
Frankfurt Airport2
February 2019
Month
? %
YTD 2019
? %
Passengers
4,554,345
4.3
9,206,532
3.3
Cargo (freight & mail)
161,366
-3.4
324,698
-3.8
Aircraft movements
36,849
4.7
74,525
3.5
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,281,460
4.6
4,654,285
3.0
PAX/PAX-flight4
132.6
-0.5
132.5
-0.3
Seat load factor (%)
72.9
72.6
Punctuality rate (%)
83.1
79.3
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
62.5
4.5
61.1
3.3
Germany
11.8
3.5
11.2
1.7
Europe (excl. GER)
50.7
4.7
49.9
3.6
Western Europe
42.1
3.9
41.2
2.8
Eastern Europe
8.7
9.0
8.7
7.5
Intercontinental
37.5
4.0
38.9
3.3
Africa
5.0
8.2
5.1
8.4
Middle East
5.9
-3.2
6.0
-3.2
North America
10.3
4.9
11.0
2.6
Central & South Amer.
4.6
8.6
4.8
7.1
Far East
11.7
3.7
12.1
4.0
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
