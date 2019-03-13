Fraport Traffic Figures - February 2019: Positive Trend Continues

Passenger traffic rises at FRA and Group airports worldwide

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - In February 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 4.5 million passengers - an increase of 4.3 percent year-on-year. During the first two months of the year, FRA achieved passenger growth of 3.3 percent.

Aircraft movements climbed by 4.7 percent to 36,849 takeoffs and landings in in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.6 percent to almost 2.3 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown in global trade, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted by 3.4 percent to 161,366 metric tons.

Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio continued their positive performance in February 2019. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 105,470 passengers, a gain of 6.3 percent. In Brazil, combined traffic at Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) airports increased by 15.8 percent to 1.2 million passengers.

Fraport's Greek regional airports recorded overall growth of 13.6 percent to 588,433 passengers. The busiest airports included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 368,119 passengers (up 24.2 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 47,661 passengers (up 19.6 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 46,331 passengers (down 13.0 percent).

In Peru, Lima Airport (LIM) saw traffic grow by 4.6 percent to some 1.8 million passengers. The two Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), combined, recorded a slight gain of 0.9 percent to 61,580 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 766,068 passengers, up 10.4 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, grew by 13.5 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China advanced by 6.8 percent to 3.7 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures















February 2019

























































Fraport Group Airports1

February 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month ? % Month ? % Month ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 4,554,060 4.3 158,862 -2.6 36,849 4.7 9,206,012 3.3 320,328 -2.8 74,525 3.5 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 105,470 6.3 922 -0.9 2,417 9.2 208,995 4.7 1,899 -2.4 4,926 5.3 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,223,980 15.8 6,267 5.2 10,744 6.6 2,697,480 13.4 12,784 8.6 23,394 7.0 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 562,510 27.5 3,332 7.6 4,619 17.5 1,307,815 24.0 6,961 11.2 10,784 21.3 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 661,470 7.3 2,935 2.6 6,125 -0.4 1,389,665 4.9 5,823 5.5 12,610 -2.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 588,433 13.6 550 0.3 6,119 13.3 1,206,362 12.9 1,121 10.5 12,948 14.0 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 446,598 15.8 425 0.2 4,172 13.6 919,952 15.6 873 26.8 8,838 14.2 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 19,930 9.0 14 -6.7 320 -8.0 40,503 6.9 28 79.7 649 -11.3 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 47,661 19.6 43 48.6 428 44.6 98,610 18.7 70 30.3 927 53.5 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 3,108 52.7 0 -100.0 92 22.7 6,201 57.9 0 -1.6 200 28.2 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 4,651 -82.4 7 > 100.0 94 -67.4 12,322 -79.1 15 > 100.0 227 -66.1 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 265 33.2 0 n.a. 56 -17.6 535 1.3 0 n.a. 114 -14.9 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 368,119 24.2 360 -4.5 3,090 24.4 756,427 24.8 757 23.4 6,531 25.4 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 2,864 7.8 2 > 100.0 92 -19.3 5,354 -1.8 3 > 100.0 190 -18.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 141,835 7.4 125 0.6 1,947 12.8 286,410 5.1 248 -23.9 4,110 13.6 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 6,902 24.3 4 > 100.0 121 0.8 13,468 58.0 6 > 100.0 266 34.3 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 915 -0.9 0 n.a. 38 -5.0 1,754 -2.3 0 n.a. 78 -4.9 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 38,324 25.8 11 12.7 375 38.9 72,252 18.7 21 4.8 729 27.4 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 16,995 22.4 21 3.7 296 3.5 34,828 11.5 40 6.4 650 7.4 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 21,987 15.0 26 -8.4 417 48.9 45,453 15.6 56 -12.7 893 47.4 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 46,331 -13.0 47 4.7 446 -14.4 97,168 -13.2 92 -43.9 962 -13.4 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 10,381 16.9 17 -16.1 254 21.5 21,487 14.3 34 -15.7 532 19.6 LIM Lima Peru 70.01 1,789,855 4.6 17,726 0.7 14,623 -0.6 3,701,067 4.5 41,582 -2.2 30,350 -2.8 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 61,580 0.9 465 -38.7 630 -5.4 129,504 -3.3 956 -41.0 1,310 -10.7 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 10,565 7.8 453 -39.7 161 9.5 21,622 -5.4 937 -41.7 328 -4.1 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 51,015 -0.4 12 67.3 469 -9.6 107,882 -2.9 19 59.4 982 -12.7





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 766,068 10.4 n.a. n.a. 5,583 14.1 1,643,229 10.0 n.a. n.a. 12,109 17.2 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,082,934 13.5 n.a. n.a. 11,054 10.0 2,313,084 13.8 n.a. n.a. 23,464 9.8 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,735,357 6.8 15,327 -10.1 26,259 3.9 7,503,006 10.3 44,585 4.7 54,602 7.4

































Frankfurt Airport2











February 2019 Month ? % YTD 2019 ? % Passengers 4,554,345 4.3 9,206,532 3.3 Cargo (freight & mail) 161,366 -3.4 324,698 -3.8 Aircraft movements 36,849 4.7 74,525 3.5 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,281,460 4.6 4,654,285 3.0 PAX/PAX-flight4 132.6 -0.5 132.5 -0.3 Seat load factor (%) 72.9

72.6

Punctuality rate (%) 83.1

79.3











Frankfurt Airport PAX share ? %5 PAX share ? %5 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 62.5 4.5 61.1 3.3 Germany 11.8 3.5 11.2 1.7 Europe (excl. GER) 50.7 4.7 49.9 3.6 Western Europe 42.1 3.9 41.2 2.8 Eastern Europe 8.7 9.0 8.7 7.5 Intercontinental 37.5 4.0 38.9 3.3 Africa 5.0 8.2 5.1 8.4 Middle East 5.9 -3.2 6.0 -3.2 North America 10.3 4.9 11.0 2.6 Central & South Amer. 4.6 8.6 4.8 7.1 Far East 11.7 3.7 12.1 4.0 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.











Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail