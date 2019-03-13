sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,88 Euro		+0,18
+0,25 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,57
70,85
12.03.
70,68
70,96
12.03.
13.03.2019 | 07:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - February 2019: Positive Trend Continues

Passenger traffic rises at FRA and Group airports worldwide

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - In February 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 4.5 million passengers - an increase of 4.3 percent year-on-year. During the first two months of the year, FRA achieved passenger growth of 3.3 percent.

Aircraft movements climbed by 4.7 percent to 36,849 takeoffs and landings in in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.6 percent to almost 2.3 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown in global trade, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted by 3.4 percent to 161,366 metric tons.

Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio continued their positive performance in February 2019. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 105,470 passengers, a gain of 6.3 percent. In Brazil, combined traffic at Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) airports increased by 15.8 percent to 1.2 million passengers.

Fraport's Greek regional airports recorded overall growth of 13.6 percent to 588,433 passengers. The busiest airports included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 368,119 passengers (up 24.2 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 47,661 passengers (up 19.6 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 46,331 passengers (down 13.0 percent).

In Peru, Lima Airport (LIM) saw traffic grow by 4.6 percent to some 1.8 million passengers. The two Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), combined, recorded a slight gain of 0.9 percent to 61,580 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 766,068 passengers, up 10.4 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, grew by 13.5 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China advanced by 6.8 percent to 3.7 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures









February 2019






























Fraport Group Airports1


February 2019




Year to Date (YTD) 2019






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

4,554,060

4.3

158,862

-2.6

36,849

4.7

9,206,012

3.3

320,328

-2.8

74,525

3.5

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

105,470

6.3

922

-0.9

2,417

9.2

208,995

4.7

1,899

-2.4

4,926

5.3

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,223,980

15.8

6,267

5.2

10,744

6.6

2,697,480

13.4

12,784

8.6

23,394

7.0

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

562,510

27.5

3,332

7.6

4,619

17.5

1,307,815

24.0

6,961

11.2

10,784

21.3

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

661,470

7.3

2,935

2.6

6,125

-0.4

1,389,665

4.9

5,823

5.5

12,610

-2.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

588,433

13.6

550

0.3

6,119

13.3

1,206,362

12.9

1,121

10.5

12,948

14.0

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

446,598

15.8

425

0.2

4,172

13.6

919,952

15.6

873

26.8

8,838

14.2

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

19,930

9.0

14

-6.7

320

-8.0

40,503

6.9

28

79.7

649

-11.3

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

47,661

19.6

43

48.6

428

44.6

98,610

18.7

70

30.3

927

53.5

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

3,108

52.7

0

-100.0

92

22.7

6,201

57.9

0

-1.6

200

28.2

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

4,651

-82.4

7

> 100.0

94

-67.4

12,322

-79.1

15

> 100.0

227

-66.1

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

265

33.2

0

n.a.

56

-17.6

535

1.3

0

n.a.

114

-14.9

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

368,119

24.2

360

-4.5

3,090

24.4

756,427

24.8

757

23.4

6,531

25.4

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

2,864

7.8

2

> 100.0

92

-19.3

5,354

-1.8

3

> 100.0

190

-18.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

141,835

7.4

125

0.6

1,947

12.8

286,410

5.1

248

-23.9

4,110

13.6

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

6,902

24.3

4

> 100.0

121

0.8

13,468

58.0

6

> 100.0

266

34.3

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

915

-0.9

0

n.a.

38

-5.0

1,754

-2.3

0

n.a.

78

-4.9

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

38,324

25.8

11

12.7

375

38.9

72,252

18.7

21

4.8

729

27.4

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

16,995

22.4

21

3.7

296

3.5

34,828

11.5

40

6.4

650

7.4

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

21,987

15.0

26

-8.4

417

48.9

45,453

15.6

56

-12.7

893

47.4

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

46,331

-13.0

47

4.7

446

-14.4

97,168

-13.2

92

-43.9

962

-13.4

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

10,381

16.9

17

-16.1

254

21.5

21,487

14.3

34

-15.7

532

19.6

LIM

Lima

Peru

70.01

1,789,855

4.6

17,726

0.7

14,623

-0.6

3,701,067

4.5

41,582

-2.2

30,350

-2.8

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

61,580

0.9

465

-38.7

630

-5.4

129,504

-3.3

956

-41.0

1,310

-10.7

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

10,565

7.8

453

-39.7

161

9.5

21,622

-5.4

937

-41.7

328

-4.1

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

51,015

-0.4

12

67.3

469

-9.6

107,882

-2.9

19

59.4

982

-12.7
















At equity consolidated airports














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

766,068

10.4

n.a.

n.a.

5,583

14.1

1,643,229

10.0

n.a.

n.a.

12,109

17.2

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,082,934

13.5

n.a.

n.a.

11,054

10.0

2,313,084

13.8

n.a.

n.a.

23,464

9.8

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,735,357

6.8

15,327

-10.1

26,259

3.9

7,503,006

10.3

44,585

4.7

54,602

7.4

















Frankfurt Airport2







February 2019

Month

? %

YTD 2019

? %

Passengers

4,554,345

4.3

9,206,532

3.3

Cargo (freight & mail)

161,366

-3.4

324,698

-3.8

Aircraft movements

36,849

4.7

74,525

3.5

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,281,460

4.6

4,654,285

3.0

PAX/PAX-flight4

132.6

-0.5

132.5

-0.3

Seat load factor (%)

72.9


72.6


Punctuality rate (%)

83.1


79.3







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %5

PAX share

? %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

62.5

4.5

61.1

3.3

Germany

11.8

3.5

11.2

1.7

Europe (excl. GER)

50.7

4.7

49.9

3.6

Western Europe

42.1

3.9

41.2

2.8

Eastern Europe

8.7

9.0

8.7

7.5

Intercontinental

37.5

4.0

38.9

3.3

Africa

5.0

8.2

5.1

8.4

Middle East

5.9

-3.2

6.0

-3.2

North America

10.3

4.9

11.0

2.6

Central & South Amer.

4.6

8.6

4.8

7.1

Far East

11.7

3.7

12.1

4.0

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.






Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49 69 690-70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport


© 2019 PR Newswire