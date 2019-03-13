Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-13 / 07:00 *PRESS RELEASE* Premiere at R. STAHL: For the first time, a leading manufacturer hosts the world's most important standards development conference in explosion protection Waldenburg, 13 March 2019 - R. STAHL, leading supplier of products and systems for explosion protection, is hosting this year's conference for the development and adapting of international standards in explosion protection. It is the first time that this event will be held at a manufacturer of explosion protection solutions. The Technical Committee 31 (TC31) of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) will meet from 25 March to 5 April 2019 in Waldenburg. At present, 40 nations from all over the world are members of the TC 31. Close to 200 participants are expected at the conference. "The globally accepted IEC standards are a common basis for manufacturers of electrical and non-electrical equipment to be used in potentially explosive atmospheres and for operators of such equipment," says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, Chief Executive Officer of R. STAHL. "For decades, we bring in our leading position in explosion protection to further develop these standards for the continuous improvement of the safety of people and the environment. We are very pleased to welcome the world's leading experts in this field at our headquarters in Waldenburg this year", Dr. Hallmann continues. R. STAHL's extensive experience in the development and production of state-of-the-art explosion-proof products helps to ensure that new standards remain practical and technically easy to implement, and that test procedures are designed to be safe and efficient. At this year's conference, the company will be represented by eight of its own experts. The Chairman's Advisory Group (CAG), which prepares the adaptions to standards and submits them for decision, will also meet during the two-week event. R. STAHL is represented by four experts at the CAG. The standards are the basis for the conformity assessment in the IECEx system, chaired by Prof. Dr. Thorsten Arnhold, who is responsible for technology at R. STAHL. *Contact* R. STAHL AG Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Württ.) Dr. Thomas Kornek Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications T: +49 7942 943-1395 E: thomas.kornek@stahl.de *About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com* R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2018, global sales amounting to about EUR 280 million were generated by 1,690 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5). The contents of this press release are intended to address all genders. For the sake of readability and without any intent to discriminate, only the male form will be used. End of Media Release Issuer: R. Stahl AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2019-03-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: R. Stahl AG Am Bahnhof 30 74638 Waldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0 Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333 E-mail: investornews@stahl.de Internet: www.r-stahl.com ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 WKN: A1PHBB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 786857 2019-03-13

