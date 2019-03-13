Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' VITROS XT MicroSlide Receives CE Mark: First Multi-test Capability Added to Proprietary MicroSlide Technology

Groundbreaking Technology Delivers Accurate Results Clinicians Rely On and Trust While Simplifying Workflow and Improving Turnaround Time

RARITAN, New Jersey, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, announced it has received CE Mark for Ortho's VITROS XT MicroSlide, a new multi-test technology that allows labs to run two tests simultaneously.

Ortho's VITROS XT MicroSlide is powered by DIGITAL CHEMISTRY, an optics technology that gleans significantly more information from each test than before, improving performance, saving time and space in the lab, and increasing productivity, with less patient sample required for testing. This is an important advantage for vulnerable patients or those with venous access issues.

"Groundbreaking VITROS XT MicroSlides harness the power of our proprietary MicroSlide technology, delivering high-quality test results and higher throughput, all within the lab's existing physical footprint," said Jennifer Paine, Head of Business Fields at Ortho. "Performing two tests per slide reduces the sample volume over current technology. This approach allows timely reporting - especially important for complex, challenging or delicate patients."

Key features and benefits of Ortho's VITROS XT MicroSlide include:

DIGITAL CHEMISTRY : Advanced digital imaging optics technology that gleans significantly more information from each test than before, improving performance and enabling powerful data analysis.

: Advanced digital imaging optics technology that gleans significantly more information from each test than before, improving performance and enabling powerful data analysis. Reliably high-quality results: Enable labs to consistently and efficiently deliver accurate and reliable results you trust.

Enable labs to consistently and efficiently deliver accurate and reliable results you trust. Increased productivity and efficiency: Simultaneously perform two tests that are commonly ordered together from a single small blood sample. This improves lab productivity and turnaround time, while simplifying inventory management and optimizing storage space.

"The Ortho VITROS XT MicroSlide is a great technological leap, with DIGITAL CHEMISTRY signifying a true revolution in the pursuit of consistently reliable and accurate clinical diagnoses," said Dr. Jorge Aldunate Ortega, Clinical Laboratory Manager of RedSalud in Chile. "This technology reinforces Ortho as the trusted leader in the field of chemistry and immunodiagnostics."

Ortho's VITROS XT MicroSlides, which include VITROS UREA-CREA, TRIG-CHOL and GLU-Ca slides, have received CE Mark signifying conformance to applicable European Union regulatory requirements. These products are available on the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System for purchase in March 2019. The product is currently available for purchase in numerous countries, including Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, Australia, Liechtenstein, Norway and New Zealand.

About Ortho's VITROS Systems

The Ortho VITROS Chemistry, Immunodiagnostics and Integrated Systems from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a portfolio of products and patented enabling technologies which help clinical laboratories diagnose, monitor and treat disease. Ortho's VITROS Products are engineered to help clinical laboratories with organizational, operational and economic challenges.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

