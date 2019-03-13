Tetragon Credit Income Partners Announces Total Tetragon Credit Income III Commitments of $430 Million

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Tetragon Credit Income today announces that its February 2019 final close of Tetragon Credit Income III L.P. (TCI III) brings total commitments to approximately $430 million. TCI III is a private equity vehicle which focuses on CLO investments, including majority stakes in CLO equity tranches. Tetragon Credit Income's other most recent CLO investment vehicle, Tetragon Credit Income II L.P. (TCI II), raised just under $350 million through its final close in 2017.

"The CLO market continues to be a dynamic space presenting many interesting investment opportunities, both near and long-term and across various credit and economic cycles," said Scott Snell, Portfolio Manager for Tetragon Credit Income. "Today's announcement marks an important milestone for the Tetragon Credit Income business, as TCI III is a new, dedicated pool of capital that will enable us to continue to make control equity investments in the primary market and to play an active role in the structuring of these investments."

Tetragon Credit Income is one of the asset management businesses that comprise TFG Asset Management, the diversified alternative asset management business of Tetragon Financial Group Limited. Tetragon Credit Income invests in both externally-managed CLOs and in CLOs managed by TFG Asset Management's LCM Asset Management. Assets under management for TFG Asset Management as of 31 December 2018 totaled approximately $28.1 billion.[1]

Stephen Prince, Head of TFG Asset Management, added: "Our aim is to partner with leading alternative asset managers and provide a shared strategic direction and operational support, with a view to them delivering attractive returns to their investors, as well as to Tetragon which looks to invest alongside them. Today's announcement underscores the success of the approach."

Since 2005, Tetragon, directly and through Tetragon Credit Income private equity vehicles, has invested over $2.3 billion in CLO equity, across 101 CLOs managed by 32 managers. Snell added: "Since inception, Tetragon has been a leader in taking majority equity stakes in CLO transactions and forging deep relationships with CLO managers to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for its investors. Tetragon Credit Income is seeking to continue this effort."

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment[1]of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at http://www.tetragoninv.com.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

[1] Includes GreenOak Real Estate, LP funds and advisory assets, LCM, Polygon Recovery Fund LP, Polygon Convertible Opportunity Master Fund, Polygon European Equity Opportunity Master Fund and associated managed account, Polygon Global Equities Master Fund, Equitix Holdings Limited, TCI II, TCI III and TCICM as calculated by the applicable administrator for value date 31 December 2018. Includes, where relevant, investments by Tetragon, TCI II and TCI III (in the case of LCM). TFG Asset Management AUM includes the AUM of several investment advisers, including TFG Asset Management L.P., and GreenOak, each of which is an investment manager registered under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Figures for GreenOak, TCI II and TCI III may also include committed capital.

Tetragon:

Yuko Thomas

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com



Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

Andy Merrill and Kate Sylvester

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com



PRN NLD