EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Director changes

The Company announces that, following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2019, Mr Giles Weaver will retire as a non-executive Director of the Company. He became a Director of the Company in March 2011 when it merged with Anglo & Overseas plc, having served as a director of that company since its launch in 2005. Mr Weaver became Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee of the Company in April 2014.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Weaver for his wise counsel, experience and commitment to the Company over his eight years of service. His investment experience and his knowledge of investment trusts have been of great benefit to the Board. Following the retirement of Giles Weaver from the Board, David Ross will become Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tom Walker as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and member of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee with effect from 1 April 2019.

Tom Walker has recently retired as a portfolio manager from Martin Currie Investment Management Limited where latterly, he headed up their Global Long Term Unconstrained equity team. As part of his responsibilities, he managed an investment trust, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc, as well as other global segregated portfolios. He joined Martin Currie in 1996, initially to lead their Pacific Basin investment team, subsequently moving to head their North America team. Tom Walker qualified as a chartered accountant with Thomson McLintock, now KPMG, then moved into investment management with Edinburgh Fund Managers and subsequently worked in Hong Kong with Baring Asset Management, before joining Martin Currie. Given his extensive investment management experience and detailed knowledge of the investment trust sector, the Board is delighted that Tom Walker has agreed to become a Director of the Company.

Tom Walker currently does not have an interest in any shares in the Company and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to his appointment.

13 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF