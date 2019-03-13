Gaming Innovation Group to List its Share on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry, today announces it will list its share on Nasdaq Stockholm with the first day of trading planned for Tuesday 26 March 2019. Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that GiG fulfils the listing requirements, subject to customary conditions and formal approval from Nasdaq Stockholm. No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing.

GiG is currently listed on Oslo Børs and following completion of the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, the GiG share will be dual-listed and traded on both exchanges until further notice, carrying the same ISIN code on both exchanges: US36467X2062. The ticker code for the GiG share on Oslo Børs remains: "GIG", the ticker code for the GiG share traded on Nasdaq Stockholm will be: "GIGSEK".

CEO of GiG, Robin Reed says, "GiG is delighted to announce our intention to list on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that our company fulfils the listing requirements. Stockholm is the hub and centre of excellence for the iGaming industry, and this will put the company closer to its peer group with increased visibility in the market. We have many shareholders in Sweden and look forward to welcoming existing and new shareholders to join us on Nasdaq Stockholm."

Existing shareholders who wish to trade the GiG share on Nasdaq Stockholm, are advised to contact their bank/broker or custody account holder for more detailed information regarding the transfer, including any potential costs involved for the shareholder.

Existing shareholders who would like to keep their shares with the Norwegian VPS and trade on Oslo Børs do not need to take any action at this stage. New shareholders are welcome to trade the GiG share on both exchanges.

Shares in GiG currently maintained in VPS (the Norwegian central securities depositary) and traded on Oslo Børs, will need to be transferred to Euroclear Sweden (the Swedish central securities depositary) in order to be available for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. For the shares to be available for the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 26 March 2019, existing shareholders need to complete the cross-border transfer of the shares from VPS to Euroclear Sweden before this date. Shares can be transferred and registered with Euroclear Sweden from today.

For further information, please contact:

Tore Formo

Group CFO

tore@gig.com

Anna-Lena Åström

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

anna.lena@gig.com

+356 796 998 48

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 CET on 13 March 2019.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through our ecosystem of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG. www.gig.com

