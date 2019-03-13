LPG Carrier "FUTURE ACE"

TOKYO, Mar 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, held a christening ceremony on March 12 for a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier currently under construction for JX Ocean Co., Ltd. The new ship, named FUTURE ACE, will be the twelfth of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's latest third-generation, 83,000m3-class LPG carriers. In addition to increased energy-efficiency, the ship will have the capability to adapt flexibly to major LPG terminals worldwide, as well as specifications compatible with the new expanded Panama Canal. Completion and delivery is scheduled for the end of March, 2019.The christening ceremony, held at MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works, was attended by representatives of the ship owner, along with many other guests. JX Ocean President and Representative Director Shinji Inaba announced the name of the ship, while the wife of the charterer's representative performed the ceremonial rope cutting.The FUTURE ACE has a length of 230m, width of 36.6m, and depth of 21.65m, with a draft of 11.55m. Gross tonnage is 48,167 tons, with a total tank holding capacity of 83,000m3. Launching took place on December 27th, 2018. Construction was managed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd., an MHI Group company based in Nagasaki. The name "FUTURE" refers to the "X" (meaning "future") of the JXTG Group, of which JX Ocean is a part. "ACE" was chosen because A (the first letter of the English alphabet) represents the first of newly constructed LPG carriers that will be part of the planned FUTURE series, and because its association with "first-rate" or "forefront." This is the 29th vessel built under contract at Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works for JX Ocean and its predecessor company.The FUTURE ACE is equipped with a proprietary hull form (developed with the design and manufacturing expertise of MHI Group) that aids in providing exceptional fuel-efficiency and compatibility with the various LPG terminals around the world. Specifically, the vessel utilizes the hull form (optimized with the latest development technologies) and a screw propeller, (combined with the Mitsubishi Reaction Fin) to improve overall propulsion efficiency. The ship is also equipped with the Mitsubishi SOx Scrubber System, which complies with the tighter regulations on marine SOx emissions that will come into effect in 2020. This is the first time Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has utilized this system for a ship built in-house. In a continuous effort to contribute to stable, global energy supplies and environmental conservation, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHI Marine Structure will continue developing and refining fuel-efficient and sustainable LPG carriers.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.