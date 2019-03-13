Heijmans NV: Expanded scope for widening of Apeldoorn - Azelo A1 motorway

The additional contract includes the design and construction for the widening of the A1 between Deventer and Deventer-East to 2x3 traffic lanes and an emergency lane in both directions. In addition, the road section between Rijssen and the Azelo interchange will be expanded to 2x3 traffic lanes. The combined length of these road sections is approximately 12 kilometres. These road sections were originally planned to be widened in 2024-2028, but the plan dates have been brought forward to 2020 and 2021.In June 2018, Rijkswaterstaat awarded Heijmans Phase 1 for widening the A1 Apeldoorn - Azelo road section. Today, Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen (Infrastructure and Public Works) will officially announce the start of the work between Twello and Deventer and between Deventer-East and Rijssen.Increasing freight traffic is causing a great deal of delay on the A1 East between Apeldoorn and Azelo. This section is an important connection between economic areas in the Netherlands and beyond. Proper circulation on this route is of importance to the accessibility and economic development of the region. This is why state and region are working together to increase the capacity of the A1 East.

