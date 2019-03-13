Open-source blockchain platform Energy Web Foundation has revealed the number of its affiliates has risen from 37 last month to 100. New members include EnBW, Total and the State Grid Corporation of China. The platform was conceived to create an energy-blockchain ecosystem and to accelerate the energy transition.The Energy Web Foundation (EWF), an open-source platform for the development of blockchain technologies in the energy sector, says the number of its affiliates has grown from 37 last month to 100. The EWF said members include energy companies, utilities, grid operators, renewable generators, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...