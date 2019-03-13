Edison Investment Research - Financials - Supermarket Income REIT: Supermarket Income REIT targets an attractive level of income, with the potential for capital growth, and 7-10% pa total shareholder return over the medium term. It invests in a diversified portfolio of supermarket property, let to leading UK supermarket operators on long, RPI-linked leases. EPRA NAV total return in the six-month period was 3.1% or an annualised 6.3% (see our last update). The company plans to raise c £25m in new equity to part fund additional, identified assets.ISIN: GB00BF345X11

