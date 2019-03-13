Celegence Partners With Performance Development Group to Help Life Sciences Companies Maximize Their RIMS ROI

Strategic partnership allows life sciences companies to achieve value in their RIMS investments through state-of-the-art learning methodologies and regulatory affairs business process expertise

DOWNERS GROVE, IL., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celegence, a global regulatory affairs services and solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Performance Development Group (PDG), a managed learning solution company providing end-to-end learning solutions. The partnership combines Celegence's regulatory business process expertise with PDG's learning solution knowledge, delivering clients the skills, quality and commitment to innovation needed to train global users on RIMS (regulatory information management systems).

Celegence's in-depth knowledge of regulatory business processes and expertise in managing data in RIMS on behalf of clients combined with PDG's unique tailored learning methodology creates a unique and winning combination. The expertise of both companies was underscored recently when a top-five global pharmaceutical company selected Celegence and PDG to design, develop, and deliver RIMS training to more than 5000 global users.

"Celegence's expertise in regulatory affairs make them an obvious choice for a partnership with Performance Development Group," says PDG's Managing Partner David Manning. "They have a strong and proven record in both solution and business operations expertise, and our capabilities will complement theirs in providing RIMS training."

Celegence and PDG will work with life sciences companies to help them maximize the ROI of their RIMS investment by ensuring that users are fully prepared to leverage their systems' benefits. Through the partnership, the companies will also help clients to harmonize the data in their systems so can be leveraged for reporting and analytics. In addition, the global RIMS training program helps clients clarify roles and responsibilities to multiple user communities.

"Celegence and PDG are partnering with the long-term objective to support both mid and large life sciences companies to achieve continuous process improvement for regulatory affairs throughout their global RIMS journey," says Sonia Veluchamy, CEO of Celegence. "We are confident in our ability to support the industry by combining our subject matter expertise and investment in technology innovations."

About Celegence

Celegence helps life sciences companies navigate complex global regulatory requirements by providing consulting services and solutions dedicated to regulatory affairs. Celegence supports life sciences customers in the areas of regulatory intelligence, RIMS, publishing, labelling, medical writing and compliance toward new regulations for different product portfolios. Celegence's depth of experience and extensive delivery capability allows regulatory affairs teams to operate more efficiently, reduce cost, and improve compliance. For more information, visit www.celegence.com or follow Celegence on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Performance Development Group

PDG accelerates achievement of client business goals through the design, implementation, and ongoing management of services and solutions to create lasting improvement in the performance of each company's people. With more than 16 years of proven experience, PDG is a recognized industry leader in addressing the difficult challenges associated with executing business strategy by improving human behavior. For more information, visit https://www.performdev.com/ , or follow PDG on LinkedIn and Twitter.

