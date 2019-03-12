Ingevity Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Whiting Petroleum to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ingevity Corp. (NYSE: NGVT) will replace Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE: ESL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) will replace Ingevity in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18. S&P 500 constituent TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE: TDG) is acquiring Esterline Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.Ingevity manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials. Headquartered in North Charleston, SC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Specialty Chemicals Sub-Industry index.Whiting Petroleum is an independent oil and gas company that develops, produces, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices