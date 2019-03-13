The Italian energy company has started construction of a 10 MW solar plant at its Bhit gas field in Pakistan and a 5 MW facility at the ADAM oil concession in Tunisia. It has also begun work on a 30 MW solar plant at its industrial site in Sassari, Italy.Italian oil and gas firm Eni is building solar power plants to power operations in Tunisia and Pakistan. The energy company said a 10 MW solar plant is being built at the Bhit Gas Field 180 km north of Karachi in the Kirthar region of Pakistan, where its Eni New Energy Pakistan unit holds a 40% stake in the field. Eni added, a 5 MW solar facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...