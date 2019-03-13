Wereldhave N.V.: WERELDHAVE N.V.: Wereldhave proposes the appointment of Françoise Dechesne as new member to its Supervisory Board

Wereldhave N.V. announces today that it will propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 that Mrs. Françoise Dechesne be appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Wereldhave N.V. The assignment is scheduled to start per 1 June 2019.

Until 1 June 2019, Mrs. Dechesne is active as Managing Director Multi Corporation, responsible for the Netherlands and Belgium from 2015. Mrs. Dechesne also holds the position of Supervisory Board member of Stichting Portaal, one of the largest Dutch housing corporations, member of the Supervisory Board of DKG Holding BV and Board Member of ULI The Netherlands (Urban Land Institute).

Mrs. Dechesne was CEO of the MAB Development Group for two years and for five years Managing Director at MAB. Prior to this, she has held several other senior positions at other firms and graduated from the University of Amsterdam with a degree in Urban Planning.

The nomination of Mrs Dechesne broadens the Supervisory Board with expertise on asset management and (re)development commercial real estate expertise in general, and shopping centre knowledge in particular.

Mrs. Dechesne will replace Mr Herman van Everdingen, who has resigned from the Supervisory Board per 1 February 2019 in order to being able to take act as interim-CEO of the Company.

Subject to the approval of the AGM on 26 April 2019 of the nomination of Mrs. Dechesne, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Wereldhave N.V. will be as follows:

Adriaan Nühn (Chairman)

Leen Geirnaerdt (Vice Chairman)

Hein Brand

Gert van de Weerdhof

Françoise Dechesne





AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday April 26, 2019, 11.00hrs CEST at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel, Apollolaan 138, 1077 BG Amsterdam. The convocation for the meeting, the agenda and annexes can be found at the Company's website as from March 13, 2019 and are also published at www.securitiesinfo.com.

Wereldhave's Integrated Annual Report 2018 can be downloaded at www.wereldhave.com as from March 13, 2019.

