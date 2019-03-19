25 years of experience leading finance departments for international companies

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Agnès TIXIER to the Supervisory Board. This appointment, approved during the General Meeting on March 18, 2019, strengthens VALBIOTIS in the lead-up to multiple 2019 structural milestones centered around one primary objective: to launch, within the next two years, the world's first product to be clinically proven and to carry a health claim on reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

"Agnès TIXIER has the ideal background to support VALBIOTIS in its growth. She is very familiar with the rise of innovative SMEs and their various stages of development. Her extensive knowledge of European financial standards is a real asset for VALBIOTIS, a pioneer in the prediabetes market," emphasizes Laurent LEVY, CEO of NANOBIOTIX and Chairman of the VALBIOTIS Supervisory Board.

Currently Director at CM-CIC INVESTISSEMENT, Agnès TIXIER has demonstrated her expertise working alongside and within fast-growing companies. Most notably, she led the initial public offering of AVENIR TELECOM in 1998, prior to overseeing the financial management and external growth of this European telecom giant for 18 years. She has also proven her ability to find the funding levers best suited to support international growth plans.

"I especially enjoy working with entrepreneurs who pioneer new markets, and I have conviction in VALBIOTIS' ability to make a difference with its plant-based innovation. VALBIOTIS has had a remarkable journey, from its founding five years ago to its introduction on the Euronext Growth market two years ago. The entire team is fully committed to seeing through the development plan established. I am so pleased to be able to contribute my skills to those of the other Supervisory Board members, and to contribute to driving the company forward," states Agnès TIXIER.

VALBIOTIS today employs 38 staff members, of whom 75% work in Research Development, and has structured its governance to comprise a Board of Directors and a Supervisory Board, which will now be composed as follows:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman, Sébastien PELTIER, CEO

Member, Jocelyn PINEAU, Administrative and Financial Director

Member, Pascal SIRVENT, Director of Discovery and Preclinical and Translational Research

Member, Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Director of Development and Medical Affairs

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Chair, Laurent LEVY, CEO and Co-founder of Nanobiotix

Member, Sébastien BESSY, Vice-President of Global Strategic Operations, Ipsen Consumer Health Care Division

Member, Jean ZETLAOUI, Special Scientific Adviser to the CEO, Novartis Pharma

Member, Agnès TIXIER, Director at CM-CIC INVESTISSEMENT

AGNÈS TIXIER

As a graduate of ICN Business School in Nancy, holder of a post-graduate degree in accounting (DECS) and member of the French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF), Agnès began her career in 1986 in Banque de Vizille, specialized in mid-cap transactions, which would merge in 2011 with other entities of the Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale group to create CM-CIC INVESTISSEMENT. From 1990 to 1997, she served as Financial Director and Administrator of the Lyon hotel group SHB, which would merge with ACCOR. In 1997, she joined AVENIR TELECOM, a distributor specialized in mobile telephony, for whom she led the initial public offering on Eurolist C in November 1998. Over the next 17 years, as Administrative and Financial Director of the group which included 1,800 employees and €290 million in turnover in 2015, she completed a number of mergers and acquisitions and oversaw investor relations. In 2015, she became Financial Director of transport and logistics group TRANSALLIANCE (with 3,000 employees and €600 million in turnover) operating in 7 European countries. From June 2016 to February 2018, she performed her duties as Administrative and Financial Director at IDEOL, an innovative company created in 2010 in La Ciotat (46 employees, €4 million in turnover) and leader in floating offshore wind power.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing anc combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for major players in the health care sector. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and an American office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

