SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Extends IT Operations Management Leadership to Include Intelligent Anomaly Detection

"A slow-running database can significantly affect the end-to-end performance of applications and the experience of end users," said Joe Kim, executive vice president and global chief technology officer, SolarWinds. "With new anomaly detection capabilities, SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer 12.1 empowers database professionals to more accurately identify and respond to performance incidents. We take pride in providing tools designed to allow customers to keep their businesses running smoothly while shifting to a more proactive management approach."

When managing large environments, manually-intensive approaches consume time, can be slow to yield actionable insights, and require historical knowledge of baseline performance. With DPA 12.1, customers can save time by not only automating anomaly detection to more quickly find, visualize, and alert when database wait times deviate from the expected, but by also leveraging machine learning capabilities to monitor behavior patterns and gain meaningful insight into what is expected versus an anomaly.

Database professionals can also benefit from the addition of the DPA management API, which allows customers to automate instance management (such as registration, licensing, annotations, and more) as well as programmatically scale to meet the needs of large or dynamic environments. With less time spent on redundant tasks, DBAs can focus on bigger picture improvements and proactive innovation.

SolarWinds DPA is designed to provide seamless integration with the SolarWinds Orion Platform, and its many modules, including Network Performance Monitor dashboard can provide additional blocking analysis support, designed to help users discover where an incident occurred, the overall impact of the action, and guide informed future troubleshooting strategies.

Updates to IT Operations Management Portfolio Improve Management of Hybrid IT Environments

"As organizations continue their transition from purely on-premises operations into both private and public cloud infrastructures, along with increased consumption of SaaS-delivered applications like Office 365 , adapting their IT monitoring and management capabilities can pose a significant challenge," Kim continued. "We've substantially expanded our IT operations management product portfolio to deliver improved support for monitoring Active Directory and extended our infrastructure monitoring capabilities with additional support for VMware environments, and adding support for Cisco UCS converged infrastructure. All of these improvements are designed to help today's technology professionals easily extend their monitoring across their ever-expanding IT environment, an integrated experience that delivers monitoring through a single pane of glass."

Within its IT operations management portfolio, SolarWinds announced updates to the following software products:

Server & Application Monitor (SAM) 6.8: Introduced in this release is AppInsight for Active Directory, delivering deeper insight into the status and performance of Active Directory across environments, while also providing deeper monitoring for customers who have deployed Cisco's industry-leading UCS converged infrastructure portfolio.



Introduced in this release is AppInsight for Active Directory, delivering deeper insight into the status and performance of Active Directory across environments, while also providing deeper monitoring for customers who have deployed Cisco's industry-leading UCS converged infrastructure portfolio. Virtualization Manager (VMAN) 8.4: The updated tool offers greater time-to-resolution capabilities to VMware environments by allowing customers to import VMware events to monitor (https://www.solarwinds.com/topics/vmware-events-monitoring/?cmp=PUB-PR-NVS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-XSYS-20190313_X_X_XPIL_VidNo_X-X) and correlate those performance issues and expedite troubleshooting.



The updated tool offers greater time-to-resolution capabilities to VMware environments by allowing customers to import (https://www.solarwinds.com/topics/vmware-events-monitoring/?cmp=PUB-PR-NVS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-XSYS-20190313_X_X_XPIL_VidNo_X-X) and correlate those performance issues and expedite troubleshooting. Storage Resource Monitor (SRM) 6.8: With extended support for Kaminario solid-state storage arrays, the updated version of SRM (https://www.solarwinds.com/storage-resource-monitor/whats-new?cmp=PUB-PR-NVS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-XSYS-20190313_X_X_XPIL_VidNo_X-X) enables resource monitoring and capacity planning across a wider mix of storage infrastructures in multi-vendor environments to meet the needs of a broader set of customers.



With extended support for Kaminario solid-state storage arrays, the (https://www.solarwinds.com/storage-resource-monitor/whats-new?cmp=PUB-PR-NVS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-XSYS-20190313_X_X_XPIL_VidNo_X-X) enables resource monitoring and capacity planning across a wider mix of storage infrastructures in multi-vendor environments to meet the needs of a broader set of customers. Server Configuration Monitor (SCM) 1.1: A valuable configuration tool that provides visibility into configuration changes on Windows servers and applications, along with the ability to detect which user made each change. This latest version adds near real-time change analysis to help technology professionals surface the root cause of performance issues caused by changes.



A valuable configuration tool that provides visibility into configuration changes on Windows servers and applications, along with the ability to detect which user made each change. This latest version adds near real-time change analysis to help technology professionals surface the root cause of performance issues caused by changes. Log Analyzer (LA) 2.0: Formerly known as Log Manager for Orion, the updated version brings native Windows support, simplifying the ability to collect Windows systems events (https://www.solarwinds.com/topics/windows-event-log-monitoring?cmp=PUB-PR-NVS-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-XSYS-20190313_X_X_XPIL_VidNo_X-X) alongside logs from other infrastructure, and providing more comprehensive detail about what occurred on a system prior to an incident or performance problem.

Pricing and Availability

The updated SolarWinds IT operations management portfolio, including DPA 12.1, will be available starting on March 13, 2019. SolarWinds DPA pricing starts at $2,045*; SolarWinds SAM pricing starts at $2,995*; SolarWinds SRM pricing starts at $2,995*; SolarWinds VMAN pricing starts at $2,995*; SolarWinds SCM pricing starts at $1,750*; and SolarWinds Log Analyzer pricing starts at $1,495*.

For more information, visit the SolarWinds website , or call +1-866-530-8100.

*Prices as of March 13, 2019, in US dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

