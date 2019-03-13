The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group (MTG B, SE0000412371) published on March 8, 2019 and may be subject to change. MTG Shareholders on the record date for the distribution are entitled to receive one Class B share of SpinCo NENT Group for each MTG B share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 25, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for MTG B on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the Spin-Co NENT Group will not be added to the index and the price of MTG B will be adjusted before the market opens on 03/26/2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713783