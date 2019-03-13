Study Confirms Beneficial Effect of Tri-Low Full Spectrum Amla Extract Upon Dyslipidemia

KERALA, India, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published study demonstrates the efficacy and safety of Tri-Low full extract of amla (Phyllanthus emblica), the Indian gooseberry, in alleviating dyslipidemia, a leading contributing risk factor to the development of atherosclerosis. The amla extract has shown significant potential in reducing total cholesterol and triglyceride levels and in stimulating a more favorable balance of lipid ratios. These results confirm Tri-Low's functionality as a superior, clean-label cardiac health supplement. Arjuna Natural, Ltd., will exhibit Tri-Low and its study results at Vitafoods in Geneva, on May 7-9, booth C30.

The study, led by Haridas Upadya, Ph.D., et al, was published in the BMC journal of Complimentary and Alternative Medicine in January 2019. In this double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial, 500 mg amla extract or a matching placebo capsule was administered to 98 dyslipidemia patients twice daily for 12 weeks. Following the 12-week trial, major lipids including total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and VLDL were significantly lower in the amla group compared to the placebo group. At the same time anti-atherogenic lipoproteins, such as HDL-cholesterol, were maintained at optimum levels. A 39% reduction in atherogenic index of the plasma (AIP) - a key indicator of cardiac health - also was noted in the amla group.

Lipid balance was achieved with no concomitant reduction of plasma CoQ10 levels, a phenomenon typically associated with a number of lipid-lowering drugs. Other related parameters, such as fasting blood glucose, homocysteine levels, and apo-B/apo lipoprotein levels, also tended to lower. This potentially widens Tri-low's scope for targeting diabetic dyslipidemia.

Tri-Low delivers the full spectrum of bioactive ingredients extracted from wild, fresh, ripe Indian gooseberry fruit (Phyllanthus emblica aka amla). It is the first of its kind standardized with diacylglycerides of ALA - a-Linolenic acid (an omega-3 fatty acid) and polyphenols.

"The toxic combination of high cholesterol, stress of modern life, and the wide availability of junk food are factors that are known to aggravate cardiovascular diseases," explains Benny Anthony PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "The sacred Indian gooseberry, or 'amla', has been used for centuries in many Ayurvedic formulations as a Rasayanic, something known for its all-around health benefits and outstanding safety. Today we are increasingly realizing its place as an all-powerful cardiac protector - even in stubborn cases of unhealthy lipid profiles. Arjuna offers the same nutraceutical in an improved, more bioactive, and highly concentrated form."

Arjuna's unique and proprietary, gentle extraction process preserves ingredient functionality and ensures potency. Amla extracts typically are manufactured from dried amla and can differ fundamentally from Tri-Low in quality and activity. In fact, this is the first study that noted the presence of omega-3 fatty acids in amla extract.

The patented product is available in powder form and can be used straight or in combination with other cardiovascular health supplements. Arjuna Natural, Ltd., will exhibit Tri-Low at the upcoming Vitafoods in Geneva this May.

Arjuna's production processes and products meet market-specific regulations worldwide. A GMP-certified, SAP-driven company, Arjuna has achieved international certifications including ISO22000, kosher and halal. Arjuna continues to invest in research and development, with continuing scientific validation of its novel product line through advanced clinical studies.

