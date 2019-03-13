MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N), today announced that Adam Bierman, MedMen chief executive officer and co-founder, will present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19, 2019, at 11:00AM PST at The Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California.

The ROTH Conference is an annual gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives. With close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, the conference will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors.

Following the conference, the webcast will be available in the Investor section of MedMen's website at investors.medmen.com.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen's mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world.

Learn more at www.medmen.com

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005243/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Briana Chester

Director of Public Relations

Email: briana.chester@medmen.com

(424) 888-4260

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Stéphanie Van Hassel

VP of Investor Relations

Email: investors@medmen.com

(323) 705-3025